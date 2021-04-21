Armenia ex-PM: Azerbaijan might attack Syunik Province in June or July

As I follow the news about Azerbaijan’s military procurement, I believe Azerbaijan’s attack on Syunik Province is very likely in mid-June or the first half of July. This is what ex-Prime Minister of Armenia Hrant Bagratyan told reporters today, adding that when Aliyev says Zangezur, he also refers to Vayk and Yeghegnadzor.

According to him, the world isn’t condemning Aliyev, and one gets the impression that the world is telling Armenia to give Zangezur to Aliyev so he can calm down. “There is no justice. Since Armenia is the weak side, the world says the issue has to be solved at the expense of the Armenians. I believe the President and Human Rights Defender of Armenia visited Syunik Province because they probably have some information, and if Syunik is transferred, they’ll say there was an alleged war and Azerbaijan seized Syunik. This is my assessment. Armenians have never seen traitors like Nikol Pashinyan and Armen Sarkissian,” Bagratyan said.

Bagratyan emphasized that, in his opinion, Pashinyan and Sarkissian might deliver Syunik Province and still remain in office. “This doesn’t mean Syunik Province will be declared a territory of Azerbaijan. There will be peace in the region, but the status will be uncertain. There will be a war in June or July, if Armenia doesn’t take action. One of the first steps is to clarify the issues with Armenia’s strategic ally and distribute the troops. The next step is for Armenia to ask Iran to bring troops from Meghri. Zarif declared that this is a red line for Iran because this issue also concerns Iran,” the ex-Prime Minister added.