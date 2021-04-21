Attorneys of ex-governor of Armenia's Syunik Province issue statement

There is reliable information that the law-enforcement authorities have been instructed to do everything possible to detain former regional governor of Syunik Province, leader of Armenia Being Reborn Party Vahe Hakobyan and his wife in relation to the incident that took place during the visit of the person holding the office of Prime Minister of Armenia to Syunik Province today. This is stated in the statement issued by Hakobyan’s attorneys Zhirayr Daragyozyan and Erik Aleksanyan.
“If this happens, another act of political persecution will unquestionably be recorded; this is aimed at inciting criminal prosecution against the political figure and his close one for their political views, and we have stated that this is unacceptable several times. At the same time, we inform that we will be consistent with the protection of the rights and lawful interests of our clients in any way that is not proscribed by law. The fight against the internal enemy continues, but it is close to the end,” the statement also reads.