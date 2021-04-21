Over 100 US Representatives call on President Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide

Hraparak.am: Shootings take place on border of Armenia's Syunik Province

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office launches criminal case on ex-minister using violence against journalist

Armenia 2nd President's Office: Robert Kocharyan restates his willingness to establish dignified peace again

Republican Party of Armenia vice-president: US Congressmen call on Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide

US Ambassador to Armenia meets with Syunik Province governor and mayors of Meghri, Goris and Sisian

Situation gets tense near Armenia PM's governmental mansion, police and citizens clash

Armenia PM enters governmental mansion from other entrance, demonstrators leave eggs there

Tensions between US and Israel rise as talks on Iran advance

Hetq.am: Azerbaijan fires at Karabakh's Stepanakert, as well as Mkhitarashen and Shosh villages

Armenia ex-MP to continue service in government

Demonstrator to Armenia PM: Your time is almost up, you are damned by the people

Dalai Lama and 100 Nobel laureates call on world leaders to prevent climate catastrophe

Armenia citizens gathering near PM's governmental mansion, there are many police troops (LIVE)

Australia to cancel Victoria's deal to join China's Belt and Road Initiative

ARF-D member calls on citizens demanding PM's resignation to gather near governmental mansion at 8:30 p.m.

EU intends to limit use of artificial intelligence with high risk

Attorneys of ex-governor of Armenia's Syunik Province issue statement

Armenia ex-PM: Azerbaijan might attack Syunik Province in June or July

Amazon Web Services and Google to create cloud services project in Israel

Armenia FM: OSCE failed to respond to conflicts

Karabakh President convenes working consultation over implementation of post-war support programs

Armenia ruling party MP Narek Mkrtchyan drops mandate

Armenian peacekeeping unit departs to Lebanon (PHOTOS)

Karabakh President signs laws

Residents of Armenia's Goris use swear words against PM

PM Pashinyan cursed by Armenians, Azerbaijan keeps open fire near Armenia villages, 21.04.21 digest

Karabakh President urgently summoned to Moscow

Germany announces start of preparatory work for NATO troops withdrawal from Afghanistan by July 4

Armenia PM in Syunik Province's Goris where he is also greeted with protests

Police buses heading from Yerevan to Syunik Province (PHOTOS)

Armenian Genocide Museum expects to receive on April 24 response to letter addressed to Biden

Residents of Armenia's Shurnukh village egg PM's cars

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia ex-governor of Syunik Province: Nikol Pashinyan has instructed to detain me and my wife

Armenia ruling party MP refers to citizens of Syunik Province as gang

Russia declares 10 employees of US embassy persona non grata

His Holiness Karekin II receives ARF-D Bureau representative

Putin: Russia played a major role in halting the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

UN High Commissioner calls on US to get rid of remnants of slave trade

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute sets up task force to explore Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia PACE delegation member: I handed POWs’ mothers’ letter for Merkel to Germany chairmanship

Armenia delegation member gets right to address at PACE despite Azerbaijan delegation head’s interference

Armenian Public Television fails to provide coverage of Armenia PM's failed visit to Syunik Province

Submarine with 53 sailors on board goes missing in Indonesia

Armenia National Security Service head, Police chief arrive in Syunik provincial hall

Armenia prosecutor’s office instructs police to prepare materials against Syunik residents protesting against PM

Karabakh President approves government decisions on providing funding to sufferers of material damage

Spokesperson: Armenia premier visits military unit in Syunik (PHOTOS)

Syria: Assad intends to run for president

Armenia National Security Service compiling list of persons to be detained

Armenia PM visit to Kapan town gets mixed reaction

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute has 4,842 visitors in 2020

Congressman Schiff’s open letter to Biden on Armenian Genocide: It is now in your power to right decades of denial

India reports COVID-19 new strain

Residents of Armenia's Kajaran block entrance to town during PM's visit to Syunik Province

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan military threatening physical safety of Syunik villages’ residents

US has no intention to come back as observer at meetings on Syria within Astana format

Armenia premier is greeted with cursing, whistles in Meghri town

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Copper rises in price

Azerbaijan MFA is between a rock and a hard place

1,033 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Biden comments on verdict of ex-cop who killed Floyd

Agarak residents do not allow Armenia PM to march there, he leaves town

World oil prices falling

Armenia premier trying to march in Agarak under locals’ cursing, insults

16-year-old black girl killed in US police shooting

Turkey FM on Armenian Genocide recognition: Decision is theirs if US wants to worsen ties

Armenia PM in Agarak, situation is tense

Road accident in Armenia village, 1 dead

Newspaper: Armenia authorities bringing amended Electoral Code to parliament

US senators propose to ban private keeping of lions and tigers

Armenia ombudsman: Tuesday’s interview of the Azerbaijan president is proof of genocidal policy

Guide dies after grizzly bear attack near Yellowstone National Park

Newspaper: Authorities hope Armenian POWs will be returned before or during European Championship

China to build a $ 3 billion super-tech center

Armenia parliament vice-speaker posts photos from PM visit to Shurnukh village (PHOTOS)

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani soldiers continue to fire gunshots near villages of Syunik Province

Serviceman who was found hanged from a tree was from Armenia's Talin city (PHOTO)

Armenia MFA Spokesperson responds to Azerbaijan President's statement on Zangezur

Head of Armenian delegation to PACE: Azerbaijan has institutionalized hatred towards Armenians, POWs must be returned

Russia PM discusses implementation of prospective joint projects with Azerbaijani counterpart

Armenia pregnant woman, 34, dies from COVID-19

Aliyev says he's discontent with Russia MOD's response letter regarding Iskander missiles

Canadian company Alamos Gold Inc. files lawsuit against Turkey for over $ 1bn

Armenia and UAE FMs discuss regional security and stability

PACE's Portuguese delegate on fulfillment of commitments by Armenia and Azerbaijan

UN experts demand release of Dubai ruler's daughter

Armenia MOD, Serbian diplomats discuss regional security issues

French delegate to PACE calls on Azerbaijani government to release Armenian POWs

Kimmo Kiljunen says keeping POWs won't help sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict establish confidence

Alexandra Louis: Tragedy in Karabakh will remain so long as people are in captivity

CoE Secretary General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage in dialogue

PACE's Austrian delegate calls on Azerbaijan to refuse to bargain over Armenian POWs' issue

Albania signs deal with Swiss consortium for construction of new airport worth EUR 104 million

Biden calls on Kosovo government to continue dialogue on normalization of relations with Serbia

Armenia opposition MP, Venice Commission President discuss upcoming snap parliamentary elections

Armenia MOD: Body of serviceman found hanged from a tree

Member of Russian delegation to PACE on vote for inclusion of Armenian POWs' issue in agenda