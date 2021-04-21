Armenia Prosecutor General's Office launches criminal case on ex-minister using violence against journalist

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has abolished the decision of the Special Investigation Service on rejecting institution of the criminal case in regard to former Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan and journalist Paylak Fahradyan and instituted a criminal case, as reported the Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that the criminal case has been forwarded to the Special Investigation Service for preliminary investigation and to clarify all the circumstances behind the incident and to give a final legal evaluation within the scope of the criminal case.
Article 185 of the Criminal Code prescribes that Intentionally destructing or damaging another person’s property, which has caused a significant-scale damage, shall be punished by imprisonment for a maximum term of four years.