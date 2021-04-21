ARF-D member calls on citizens demanding PM's resignation to gather near governmental mansion at 8:30 p.m.

Member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan is inviting citizens demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation to the governmental mansion at 8:30 p.m. so that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is on his way back from Syunik Province, understands that he will be considered a traitor of the nation no matter where he may be in Armenia.

“The traitor of the nation is returning to Yerevan after hearing the people say everything they wanted to say to him, but he is frustrated and has decided to punish the residents of Syunik Province. He can’t punish all Armenians. At 8:30 p.m. let’s gather near the entrances to the governmental mansion (his biggest dream) so that he understands that he will be considered a traitor of the nation no matter where he may be in Armenia. In support of Syunik Province and for the sake of the homeland,” Gegham Manukyan wrote on his Facebook page.