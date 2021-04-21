News
Armenia citizens gathering near PM's governmental mansion, there are many police troops (LIVE)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Citizens of Armenia are currently gathering near Nikol Pashinyan’s governmental mansion in support of the demonstration that the residents of Syunik Province held today.

Armenian News-NEWS.am’s correspondent reports that a large number of police troops have been sent to the governmental mansion.

The citizens are in support of the residents of Syunik Province whom Pashinyan has decided to punish after the way he was greeted today.

“We’re here to support the residents of Syunik Province and treat the famous capitulator the way he deserves to be treated,” member of the opposition Homeland Party Arsen Babayan said.

Various public and political figures are also gathering here.
