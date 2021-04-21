Armenia ex-MP to continue service in government

Today I submitted to Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan an application to drop my mandate. I would also like to inform that I will continue my service in government. This is what deputy of the ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Narek Mkrtchyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:
“I would like to express gratitude to the residents of Armavir Province for trusting me and giving me their votes. I would also like to thank my colleagues in the National Assembly, the regional authorities of Armavir Province, as well as the heads of the local self-government body for the cooperation. Throughout my service, I have tried to be as available for citizens as possible, listen to their problems and find solutions. Now, more than ever, Armenia needs our support and care. So, let’s love each other, be forgiving and act for the Republic of Armenia.”