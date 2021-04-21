Demonstrator to Armenia PM: Your time is almost up, you are damned by the people

Nikol left the residents of Syunik Province alone with the Turks, and I call on our sisters and brothers to not leave them alone. This is what member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan said during today’s demonstration in support of the residents of Syunik Province near the governmental mansion.
At this moment, a large number of police officers are patrolling the demonstration, the participants of which are chanting “Nikol, traitor”.
“Today the residents of Syunik Province showed that they won’t forgive, that they have dignity and showed that they will fight and achieve victory. The traitor won’t be able to take a step anymore. The Armenian people haven’t forgiven and won’t forgive him. What happened in Syunik today showed once again that the public support that Nikol Pashinyan talks about is a myth,” one of the demonstrators said, stating that both entrances to the governmental mansion are blocked.
Another demonstrator addressed Nikol and said his term of office is drawing to an end since he is damned by the people, adding that he and his political team are the number one threat to the country.