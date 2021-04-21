Hetq.am: Azerbaijan fires at Karabakh's Stepanakert, as well as Mkhitarashen and Shosh villages

Azerbaijan fired at Stepanakert, as well as Mkhitarashen and Shosh villages of Nagorno-Karabakh, hetq.am reports. The adversary shot at the residential home in Stepanakert yesterday at around 3 p.m. At the same hour, gunshots were also fired in the direction of Mkhitarashen and Shosh villages.

The landlady of the house in Stepanakert said she wasn’t home when the gunshots were fired, but her husband and two children were. She added that her husband is a serviceman.

The family used to live in Shosh before the war, after which they moved to Stepanakert to rent a house. The children, Armen and Ashot, were at home. Citing his father, Ashot said the adversary shot with an AK.

The landlady said the Russian peacekeepers and police officers visited the family and took the bullet with them.

Head of Shosh village Erik Abrahamyan told hetq.am that gunshots were fired in the direction of Mkhitarashen and Shosh villages for 15-20 minutes yesterday.

Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Nagorno-Karabakh Hunan Tadevosyan reported that investigation is underway in regard to the gunshot fired at the house in Stepanakert and that police officers and employees of the Service have visited the house.

There hasn’t been an investigation into the gunshots fire at the Shosh and Mkhitarashen villages, but based on the conversations of residents, there might be an investigation. Tadevosyan added that the police will issue a statement tomorrow.