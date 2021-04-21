Armenia PM enters governmental mansion from other entrance, demonstrators leave eggs there

Nikol Pashinyan bypassed the main entrance to the governmental mansion and entered his house through another entrance. This is what member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan announced at the venue of the demonstration near the governmental mansion.

Manukyan also addressed the police and said they are defending a person who has trampled upon one of the major aspirations of Armenians.

“Nikol Pashinyan entered the house of a resident of Shurnukh village without the resident’s permission. Remember the sanctity that this person has trampled upon. I can surely say he will move this way every day,” he said.

Near the entrance to the governmental mansion, the participants of the demonstration left the eggs they had brought to throw at the cars transporting Pashinyan. They also changed “Armenia Without a Turk”.

Today citizens gathered near the governmental mansion and held a demonstration in support of the residents of Syunik Province whom Pashinyan had threatened to punish.