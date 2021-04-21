US Ambassador to Armenia meets with Syunik Province governor and mayors of Meghri, Goris and Sisian

During a visit to Syunik Province, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy met with Governor of Syunik Province Melikset Poghosyan and Mayors of Meghri, Goris and Sisian Mkhitar Zakaryan, Arush Arushanyan and Artur Sargsyan. In the press release issued by the US Embassy in Armenia, it is sressed that Syunik Province was affected by the pandemic and the war the most.
The Embassy’s press release states that the regional governor and the mayors presented the situation in detail and considered the opportunity for the US government’s humanitarian assistance to those displaced as a result of the war. Ambassador Tracy and the Armenian officials also touched upon the US government’s ongoing support to the development of the province.