News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
USD
522.23
EUR
626.94
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
626.94
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Hraparak.am: Shootings take place on border of Armenia's Syunik Province
Hraparak.am: Shootings take place on border of Armenia's Syunik Province
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A little while ago, Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of Paylasar and Ditsmayr, which are located on the border of Syunik Province. “To be more exact, there were shootings in the direction of Ditsmayr village and Paylasar,” Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan told Hraparak.am.

The mayor informed that shootings are frequent, but today’s shootings lasted a little longer. “I can say there are always shootings, but today’s shootings lasted incomparably longer,” the mayor said and added that he doesn’t have any other information.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos