Hraparak.am: Shootings take place on border of Armenia's Syunik Province

A little while ago, Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of Paylasar and Ditsmayr, which are located on the border of Syunik Province. “To be more exact, there were shootings in the direction of Ditsmayr village and Paylasar,” Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan told Hraparak.am.
The mayor informed that shootings are frequent, but today’s shootings lasted a little longer. “I can say there are always shootings, but today’s shootings lasted incomparably longer,” the mayor said and added that he doesn’t have any other information.