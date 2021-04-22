News
Newsfeed
News
Newspaper: Artsakh President urgently summoned to Moscow "to work on"
Newspaper: Artsakh President urgently summoned to Moscow "to work on"
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to our information, yesterday Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] President Arayik Harutyunyan was urgently called to Moscow "to work on." The RF [Russian Federation] special services are concerned about Arayik Harutyunyan's obedient demeanor toward Armenia’s authorities, and they will try to "bring him to his senses."

We were told that he could not be officially received, as he is the leader of an unrecognized republic, but the Artsakh President, who is in Moscow on a private visit, will have meetings with representatives of the [Russian] special services and will be made clear that fulfilling every wish and order of [Armenia’s PM Nikol] Pashinyan is not in Artsakh's interests.

Our sources said that Harutyunyan is constrained, as he is financially dependent on the RA authorities. It is especially about the money being provided [to Artsakh] for housing.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն
