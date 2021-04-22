News
Thursday
April 22
Newspaper: Why did Armenia PM visit Syunik Province?
Newspaper: Why did Armenia PM visit Syunik Province?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Past daily of Armenia writes: [PM] Nikol Pashinyan was again received in Syunik [Province] with "bayonets" (…).

(…) Pashinyan had taken with him several people shouting "Nikol, Prime Minister," as well as he was able to (…) stage an allegedly warm reception, but it is obvious that the people of Syunik once again proved that they are dignified citizens, devotees to the country, the state, and the Homeland

According to political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan’s view, Pashinyan actually had gone to Syunik for one thing. "The aim was to show [Azerbaijani president] Aliyev that he [Pashinyan] has control here. That's why they had come to gather footage and show the world that as if Nikol has control in Syunik and will be able to serve the demands set before him by the enemy. But we see that the people are nullifying that agenda of the enemy. At the moment, the people are dictating their policy to both the enemy and the traitorous [Armenian] government," the political scientist said in a conversation with Past.
