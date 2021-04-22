Attorney: Meghri mayor is at Investigative Committee of Armenia

Mkhitar Zakaryan, the Mayor of Meghri, Armenia, is at the Investigative Committee of Armenia in Yerevan. Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed about this from Zakaryan's lawyer, Gayane Papoyan.
She only added that at this moment they were waiting to be accompanied to the investigator.
Lawyer Papoyan had said that she and Zakaryan had voluntarily gone to the police and were at the Meghri precinct of the Syunik provincial police department after learning from the media reports that the law enforcement was seeking the mayor of Meghri.
They were told at the police precinct that no action was being taken in connection with Mkhitar Zakaryan.
Later, Gayane Papoyan informed that they were returning to Zakaryan's residence.
But then it turned out that Mkhitar Zakaryan was being taken to the capital Yerevan.