News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
USD
522.23
EUR
626.94
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
626.94
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Attorney: Meghri mayor is at Investigative Committee of Armenia
Attorney: Meghri mayor is at Investigative Committee of Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Mkhitar Zakaryan, the Mayor of Meghri, Armenia, is at the Investigative Committee of Armenia in Yerevan. Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed about this from Zakaryan's lawyer, Gayane Papoyan.

She only added that at this moment they were waiting to be accompanied to the investigator.

Lawyer Papoyan had said that she and Zakaryan had voluntarily gone to the police and were at the Meghri precinct of the Syunik provincial police department after learning from the media reports that the law enforcement was seeking the mayor of Meghri.

They were told at the police precinct that no action was being taken in connection with Mkhitar Zakaryan.

Later, Gayane Papoyan informed that they were returning to Zakaryan's residence.

But then it turned out that Mkhitar Zakaryan was being taken to the capital Yerevan.

Lawyer: Mayor of Meghri is being taken to Yerevan
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos