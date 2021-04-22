News
Thursday
April 22
News
Thursday
April 22
Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 93 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which six new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informed.

At present, 34 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 5,928 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 740 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,624 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 23,383 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն
