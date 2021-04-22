News
Thursday
April 22
Thursday
April 22
Armenia to provide AMD 10bn to Artsakh every year for 10 years
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

According to the government's decision, an agreement will be signed between the governments of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), according to which Armenia will allocate an additional up to ten billion drams a year for ten years to provide state financial support to Artsakh individuals and legal entities who suffered material damage as a result of the recent war. The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Mesrop Arakelyan, wrote about this on Facebook.

"Up to 5 million RA drams of the support amount will be provided in the form of financial assistance, and the part exceeding 5 million RA drams—by issuing bills (…). (…). The Republic of Armenia is the guarantor of the social security of the Artsakh Republic,” Arakelyan added in part.
