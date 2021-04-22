NGO asks Georgia president to recognize Armenian Genocide

The "Javakheti Diaspora of Russia" NGO has appealed to the president of Georgia with a request to recognize the Armenian Genocide. The respective statement reads as follows in particular:
"April 24 is the day of commemoration of the victims of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire; of the first large-scale crime of this kind in the world. (…).
The Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923 in the Ottoman Empire is an international crime against humanity, and the statute of limitations (…) does not apply to it.
The Armenian Genocide is recognized by many countries in the civilized world, (…) as well as by the Council of Europe, the UN War Crimes Commission, the European Parliament, the World Council of Churches, and the Vatican. The parliaments of several European countries have passed laws criminalizing the denial of the Armenian Genocide. However, fraternal Georgia has not yet officially expressed its attitude to this flagrant international crime.
We, the ‘Javakheti Diaspora of Russia NGO, appeal to the President and Parliament of Georgia asking [them] to recognize at the legislative level the Armenian Genocide in Ottoman Turkey in 1915-1923, and to declare April 24 in Georgia as the day of remembrance of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. This is indispensable for justice, morality and democracy, which will lay a solid foundation for the political and legal elimination of its consequences."