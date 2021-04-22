Armenia Syunik Province ex-governor: Authorities' goal is to overturn the elections they announced

The brother of the head of Shurnukh village was ill, but last night, he was forcefully taken from his house, and the direction is unknown. This is what former governor of Syunik Province of Armenia Vahe Hakobyan told reporters near the building of the Investigative Committee.
According to him, the authorities want to arrest as many people as possible so that these people testify against others. “The authorities want to ‘behead’ Syunik Province so that they can try to lead an election campaign with populist and cynical statements,” he added.
Hakobyan said the authorities’ goal is to overturn the elections that they announced because they know they don’t have ratings.