Turkey imposing 3-day curfew

The Turkish authorities have imposed a three-day curfew from April 23 as on Friday it marks National Sovereignty and Children's Day.
The week the curfew will be in effect from 7 pm on April 22 up to 5 am on April 26, the Turkish Interior Ministry's circular says.
During the curfew, residents of Turkey can go outside only to the grocery stores and pharmacies from 10 am up to 7 pm, as well as to visit doctors and for walking pets.
The COIVD-19 was first detected in Turkey on March 10. The total number of infected people in the country to date has exceeded 4.446 million, 36,975 people have died, and 3.844 million patients have recovered.