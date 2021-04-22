News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
USD
522.23
EUR
626.94
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
626.94
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Those apprehended in Syunik Province are at Investigative Committee of Armenia
Those apprehended in Syunik Province are at Investigative Committee of Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Those who have been apprehended in Syunik Province are currently at the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

Their supporters have gathered at the courtyard of the committee building and are expressing their protest over what has happened.

In particular, the former governor of Syunik, Vahe Hakobyan, said that according to his information, more than 20 people were either apprehended or detained at night.

The mayor of Meghri town, Mkhitar Zakaryan, is also at the Investigative Committee.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that during PM Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Syunik Province on Wednesday, the locals did not allow him to enter their communities. Protests were held in various Syunik communities where the people called Pashinyan a traitor, a Turk, and a capitulator of land. Also, various cursing and insults were made at him, under which he left these communities.

In addition, Pashinyan, accompanied by bodyguards, entered the Syunik provincial hall and held a consultation, during which he stated as follows in particular: "I want to touch upon the incident that took place in Meghri today. It is clear that there has been a violation of the law, and I expect that the law enforcement agencies of the republic will respond to the situation in a very clear and severe manner."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos