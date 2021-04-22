Irina Yolyan says there is still no news about her fellow deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Deputy Mayor of Goris Irina Yolyan said her fellow deputy mayor Menua Hovsepyan was apprehended last night at midnight and that he was probably taken by police officers.
“We still don’t know where Hovsepyan was taken. We don’t even know if he’s in Syunik Province of Yerevan, and his attorneys aren’t able to receive information. The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has been informed,” Yolyan said, adding that Hovsepyan’s family members also have no news from him.
Hovsepyan was among the other residents of Goris who participated in the protests against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan yesterday, and he ‘disappeared’ for a while.
Police have been apprehending demonstrators in various communities of Syunik Province since last evening. According to Yolyan, nearly a dozen residents of Goris have been apprehended.
At this moment, the situation in Goris is calm, and no unusual incident has taken place.
After yesterday’s events, police also apprehended Mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan and resident of Shurnukh village Ararat Aghabekyan. Aghabekyan’s sister, Narine Arshakyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that red beret police officers apprehended him near the entrance to his house at 7 a.m.