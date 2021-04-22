Irina Yolyan says there is still no news about her fellow deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris

IRGC talks neutralization of two terrorists in western province of Kordestan

Armenia MOD issues statement on Azerbaijani presses trying to make Armenian army responsible for yesterday's shootings

Armenia President applies to Constitutional Court

Russian MFA Spokesperson on opening of so-called 'war trophy park' in Baku

Azerbaijan violates Karabakh ceasefire, about 50 people forcibly detained in Armenia, Apr. 22 digest

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council, justice minister discuss judiciary issues

Armenia opposition holding rally in support of detained residents of Syunik Province (LIVE)

Armenia 1st President on PM's visit to Syunik Province

Biden calls for collective action to tackle climate change

Prospect of Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide collapses Turkey national currency

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office appeals court decision to terminate ex-President Kocharyan criminal prosecution

Bali: Missing submarine has oxygen left for 2 days

Dollar fairly stable Armenia

Armenia economy minister: 1.2mn tourists expected in 2021

Armenia constitutional expert: PM's visit to Syunik Province coincided with Aliyev's statement on Zangezur

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader meets with Russia Ambassador

British counterintelligence MI5 creates Instagram account

Video released showing how brother of head of Armenia's Shurnukh village is taken to Investigative Committee

Expenses due to martial law shall be presented at closed session of parliament, says Armenia PM

His Holiness Karekin II receives Lebanon's youth and sport minister Vartine Ohanian

Armenia government approves 2020 budget execution, national debt reaches 63.5% of GDP

US Ambassador emphasizes partnerships with Armenia during trip to Syunik Province

Mayor of Armenia's Kapan: Gunshots were heard for nearly an hour yesterday

Economy minister: Armenia to record 7-7.5% economic growth for month of March

Armenia to provide AMD 10bn to Artsakh every year for 10 years

Russia Ambassador discusses situation in Armenia with leaders of extra-parliamentary forces

President expresses gratitude for recognition, condemnation of Armenian Genocide

Meghri town mayor is being arrested, says ex-governor of Armenia’s Syunik Province

Turkey imposing 3-day curfew

NGO asks Georgia president to recognize Armenian Genocide

Canadian MP calls on authorities to support Armenian prisoners of war

Jen Psaki on Armenian Genocide issue: I expect we will have more to say about Remembrance Day on Saturday

US lawmakers urge Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide

Karabakh MFA: Adversary’s aggressive actions are aimed at torpedoing Russia peacekeeping mission

In LA April is declared as Armenian History Month

On what criminal case is Meghri mayor at Investigative Committee of Armenia?

Irina Yolyan says there is still no news about her fellow deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris

Those apprehended in Syunik Province are at Investigative Committee of Armenia

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

PACE Monitoring Committee calls on Azerbaijan to release all Armenian POWs immediately

Armenia Syunik Province ex-governor: Authorities' goal is to overturn the elections they announced

Armenia PM: We have record number of registered jobs in March

Armenia Police: 8 people apprehended outside government building

Artsakh Defense Army: Inimical side now fires at military positions, peaceful settlements

Political scientist: There are 2 versions of Armenian Genocide anniversary message on Biden's desk

881 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

World oil prices dropping

Attorney: Meghri mayor is at Investigative Committee of Armenia

Wall Street Journal: Biden intends to recognize Armenian Genocide

Newspaper: Artsakh President urgently summoned to Moscow "to work on"

Newspaper: Why did Armenia PM visit Syunik Province?

Youth chain selves to Armenia government building gates

Mkhitaryan posts video dedicated to Armenian Genocide (VIDEO)

Lawyer: Mayor of Meghri is being taken to Yerevan

Armenia opposition movement candidate for PM: Traitor is not replaced by elections, is removed by force

Over 100 US Representatives call on President Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide

Hraparak.am: Shootings take place on border of Armenia's Syunik Province

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office launches criminal case on ex-minister using violence against journalist

Armenia 2nd President's Office: Robert Kocharyan restates his willingness to establish dignified peace again

Republican Party of Armenia vice-president: US Congressmen call on Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide

US Ambassador to Armenia meets with Syunik Province governor and mayors of Meghri, Goris and Sisian

Situation gets tense near Armenia PM's governmental mansion, police and citizens clash

Armenia PM enters governmental mansion from other entrance, demonstrators leave eggs there

Tensions between US and Israel rise as talks on Iran advance

Hetq.am: Azerbaijan fires at Karabakh's Stepanakert, as well as Mkhitarashen and Shosh villages

Armenia ex-MP to continue service in government

Demonstrator to Armenia PM: Your time is almost up, you are damned by the people

Dalai Lama and 100 Nobel laureates call on world leaders to prevent climate catastrophe

Armenia citizens gathering near PM's governmental mansion, there are many police troops (LIVE)

Australia to cancel Victoria's deal to join China's Belt and Road Initiative

ARF-D member calls on citizens demanding PM's resignation to gather near governmental mansion at 8:30 p.m.

EU intends to limit use of artificial intelligence with high risk

Attorneys of ex-governor of Armenia's Syunik Province issue statement

Armenia ex-PM: Azerbaijan might attack Syunik Province in June or July

Amazon Web Services and Google to create cloud services project in Israel

Armenia FM: OSCE failed to respond to conflicts

Karabakh President convenes working consultation over implementation of post-war support programs

Armenia ruling party MP Narek Mkrtchyan drops mandate

Armenian peacekeeping unit departs to Lebanon (PHOTOS)