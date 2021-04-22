News
Thursday
April 22
Thursday
April 22
On what criminal case is Meghri mayor at Investigative Committee of Armenia?
On what criminal case is Meghri mayor at Investigative Committee of Armenia?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The mayor of Meghri town, Mkhitar Zakaryan, was summoned to the Investigative Committee of Armenia within the framework of the criminal case initiated on the grounds of hooliganism and using violence against a government representative. Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed about this from the aforesaid committee.

The Investigative Committee added that a criminal case has been launched against Zakaryan, too.

It was also informed that this criminal case has been accepted by the committee and is in the proceedings of the Department for Especially Important Cases.

A criminal case has been initiated in connection with the incidents that took place Wednesday in Syunik Province, and under the Criminal Code articles on hooliganism, and using violence against a representative of the government.

PM Nikol Pashinyan, who had visited Syunik in top secrecy Wednesday, was greeted with cursing and insults at him by the residents of various communities of this province. They had demanded that he leave Syunik. And the people of Kajaran had blocked the road entering the town, thus Pashinyan could not enter Kajaran at all.

A large number of police officers, a special detachment of the National Security Service, and a large number of security officers had gone to the province with Pashinyan.

Pashinyan was walking through the streets of Syunik communities accompanied by a large number of bodyguards.
