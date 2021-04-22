News
In LA April is declared as Armenian History Month
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors unanimously approved two proposals in support of the Armenian community in the US, Zartonk Media reported.

"Our Board unanimously approved two motions I brought forward today in support of our Armenian communities, one coauthored by Supervisor Hilda Solis recognizing April 24 as the Day of Remembrance in solemn recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and the second with Supervisor Janice Hahn to declare April as Armenian History Month," the board's chair Kathryn Barger noted on her Facebook page. 

"Los Angeles County is strengthened by the tremendous contributions of Armenians. I value the voice of our Armenian residents and will continue to shine a light on their history, accomplishments, and priorities," she added.

