Canadian MP calls on authorities to support Armenian prisoners of war
Canadian MP calls on authorities to support Armenian prisoners of war
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In a letter to Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, Elizabeth May, Parliamentary Leader of the Green Party of Canada, expressed concern about the detention of Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan.

She called on Canada to support the recommendations of Human Rights Watch on the issue of Armenian prisoners of war, reports the Armenian National Committee of America.

According to a recent Human Rights Watch report, the Azerbaijani armed forces subjected Armenian prisoners of war to cruel and degrading treatment and torture, whether in captivity, during their transfer or during pretrial detention, May said in her letter.

The MP called on the Canadian authorities to support the Armenian prisoners of war.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
