Video released showing how brother of head of Armenia's Shurnukh village is taken to Investigative Committee

Resident of Shurnukh village Ararat Aghabekyan, whose house was delivered to the enemy, was forcefully apprehended and taken to the Investigative Committee of Armenia. Aghabekyan’s attorney Gaiane Papoyan provided a video showing his apprehension to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The video shows the citizen breathing heavily and asking for an ambulance since he isn’t feeling well. “I have nothing to do with all this. I’ve been lying in bed with pneumonia and a high temperature for seven days. I was dragged here. Please, call an ambulance. I’m dying. I don’t have my medicine with me,” he said, adding that he was supposed to go to get tested for COVID-19 today.
Aghabekyan was released from handcuffs after his attorney called on releasing him in the room of the Investigative Committee.
Ararat Aghabekyan is the brother of head of Shurnukh village.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that red beret police officers apprehended resident of Shurnukh village Ararat Aghabekyan at 7 a.m. this morning.
Ararat Aghabekyan burned his house, which was also transferred to the adversary.