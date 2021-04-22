News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Russia Ambassador discusses situation in Armenia with leaders of extra-parliamentary forces
Russia Ambassador discusses situation in Armenia with leaders of extra-parliamentary forces
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Acting First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Armenia Yerjanik Ghazaryan and Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin today had a meeting and discussed the current situation in Armenia following the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, as reported the press service of the Communist Party of Armenia to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“During the meeting, the sides discussed the situation created in Armenian after the war that took place in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in 2020, the possible snap parliamentary elections to be held, the deepening and strengthening of the Armenian-Russian friendship and other issues of mutual interest,” the press service reported.

“On April 21, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin met with leader of the For Social Justice Party Arman Ghukasyan. The political party reported that the current issues on the bilateral agenda, the current situation in Armenia and the upcoming snap parliamentary elections were discussed during the meeting,” the political party reported.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader meets with Russia Ambassador
Tsarukyan added that there are...
 Newspaper: Artsakh President urgently summoned to Moscow "to work on"
The Russian special services are concerned about his obedient demeanor toward Armenia’s authorities…
 Armenia Finance Ministry hosts discussion with Russian experts
In the course of the three-year activities...
 Group of veterans of Russia Internal Affairs Ministry awarded by order of Armenia police chief
The Police of Armenia report that the...
 Russian NTV federal television prepares report on Pashinyan's visit to Moscow
After the TV host stated that Pashinyan had...
 Armenian army's General Staff chief receives Russia Ambassador
As reported the Ministry of Defense of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos