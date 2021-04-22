Russia Ambassador discusses situation in Armenia with leaders of extra-parliamentary forces

Acting First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Armenia Yerjanik Ghazaryan and Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin today had a meeting and discussed the current situation in Armenia following the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, as reported the press service of the Communist Party of Armenia to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“During the meeting, the sides discussed the situation created in Armenian after the war that took place in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in 2020, the possible snap parliamentary elections to be held, the deepening and strengthening of the Armenian-Russian friendship and other issues of mutual interest,” the press service reported.
“On April 21, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin met with leader of the For Social Justice Party Arman Ghukasyan. The political party reported that the current issues on the bilateral agenda, the current situation in Armenia and the upcoming snap parliamentary elections were discussed during the meeting,” the political party reported.