Economy minister: Armenia to record 7-7.5% economic growth for month of March

Armenia’s economy is sharply recovering. This is what Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan told reporters after today’s government session.
Kerobyan expressed certainty that, based on his calculations, the country saw 7-7.5% economic growth in March. “There are several investors and representatives of various businesses in Armenia. Currently, the government has a plan costing several hundreds of millions of dollars for construction of a center in Gyumri,” he said.
The reporters reminded him that ex-Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan had undertook the initiative to implement this program, to which Kerobyan said the government has different programs and that it will implement programs that are reasonable.