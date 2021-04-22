Bali: Missing submarine has oxygen left for 2 days

Submarine that went missing in Bali has oxygen left for 2 days, VOI edition reported referring to the representative of the Indonesian military.
The official said that at the time of the disappearance on April 21, the sub had 72 hours of oxygen, so the oxygen supply would run out on Saturday, April 24.
With 53 sailors on board, the submarine was conducting torpedo exercises when it stopped communicating. It may currently be in the waters of North Bali at a depth of 700 meters.
Russia, the US, Germany, France, India, Turkey and Australia offered their help in the search for the missing submarine. Singapore and Malaysia have already dispatched rescue vessels to the site of the submarine's disappearance.