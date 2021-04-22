Armenia constitutional expert: PM's visit to Syunik Province coincided with Aliyev's statement on Zangezur

Strangely, the visit of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Syunik Province coincided with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s statement on the seizure of Zangezur. This is what constitutional expert Gohar Meloyan told reporters today and asked whether this is by chance.

“Could there be more territorial concessions, but from the territory of Armenia? Let’s not forget that this isn’t the first concession made after the second war in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Meloyan said, adding that, by law, the territories of the Republic of Armenia and its boundaries may change after the holding of a relevant referendum, but this hasn’t taken place.

She also mentioned that certain parts of the territory of Armenia have already been transferred to Azerbaijan and said she would like to ask Pashinyan why he decided to visit Syunik Province, knowing that the people are against the government.