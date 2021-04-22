Dollar fairly stable Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.24/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.01 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 628.99 (up by AMD 2.05), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 726.17 (down by AMD 1.45), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.86 (up by AMD 0.07) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 435.04, AMD 30,192.5 and AMD 19,997.37, respectively.