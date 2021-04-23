Turkey checks cryptocurrency exchange for possible $ 2 billion fraud

The Turkish prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the cryptocurrency exchange in connection with allegations that it could have defrauded about 390,000 investors worth about $ 2 billion.
The Istanbul prosecutor general's office said it is reviewing the Thodex exchange following complaints from users who cannot access their assets.
Thodex owner Faruk Fatih Ozer has deactivated his social media accounts and is believed to have fled Turkey, Turkish broadcaster Haberturk reported. There is no information about his current whereabouts.
Lake may face charges of fraud and the creation of a criminal organization. A police cybercrime investigation unit raided Thodex's Istanbul offices.
Earlier this week, Thodex notified users that it would be shutting down for six hours for maintenance, and later extended that period to 4-5 days.
Last week, Turkey's central bank announced it would ban the use of cryptocurrencies to pay for goods, saying it posed irrecoverable risks.