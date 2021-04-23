News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 23
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Turkey checks cryptocurrency exchange for possible $ 2 billion fraud
Turkey checks cryptocurrency exchange for possible $ 2 billion fraud
Region:Turkey
Theme: Economics, Incidents

The Turkish prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the cryptocurrency exchange in connection with allegations that it could have defrauded about 390,000 investors worth about $ 2 billion.

The Istanbul prosecutor general's office said it is reviewing the Thodex exchange following complaints from users who cannot access their assets.

Thodex owner Faruk Fatih Ozer has deactivated his social media accounts and is believed to have fled Turkey, Turkish broadcaster Haberturk reported. There is no information about his current whereabouts.

Lake may face charges of fraud and the creation of a criminal organization. A police cybercrime investigation unit raided Thodex's Istanbul offices.

Earlier this week, Thodex notified users that it would be shutting down for six hours for maintenance, and later extended that period to 4-5 days.

Last week, Turkey's central bank announced it would ban the use of cryptocurrencies to pay for goods, saying it posed irrecoverable risks.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan citizen's suicide attempt prevented
A firefighting-rescue squad of...
 Bali: Missing submarine has oxygen left for 2 days
Russia, the US, Germany, France, India, Turkey and Australia offered their help in the search for the missing submarine...
 On what criminal case is Meghri mayor at Investigative Committee of Armenia?
A criminal case has been launched against him, too…
 Armenia Police: 8 people apprehended outside government building
They had chained themselves to the gates of the building Thursday morning…
 Submarine with 53 sailors on board goes missing in Indonesia
“We are still searching in the waters of Bali, 60 miles (96 km) from Bali...
 Biden comments on verdict of ex-cop who killed Floyd
This could be a giant step forward for justice in America, Biden said at the White House...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos