News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Biden calls for collective action to tackle climate change
Biden calls for collective action to tackle climate change
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden called for collective action to tackle climate change, saying the global community has no choice but to act to confront the existential crisis of our time.

No country can resolve this crisis alone, Biden said as he kicked off the global climate summit with 40 world leaders.

All of us, especially those of us in the world's largest economies, must act. It is a moral imperative, an economic imperative. A moment of danger, but also a moment of extraordinary opportunity, Biden continued. 

Countries that have followed his administration's lead and invested in tackling climate change will make their economies more resilient and competitive, he said.

The Biden administration has pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50% -52% by 2030 - a new target it hopes will encourage other high-emission countries to increase their ambitions to tackle climate change.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos