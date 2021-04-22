Boris Johnson: Climate change isn't 'bunny hugging'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed US President Joe Biden's commitment to cut US greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% by 2030, which will be a game-changer, Reuters reported.

"I'm really thrilled by the game changing announcement that Joe Biden has made," Johnson said, praising Biden "for returning the United States to the front rank of the fight against climate change."

"It's vital for all of us to show that this is not all about some expensive politically correct, green act of bunny hugging," Johnson said. "This is about growth and jobs."

Johnson earlier said the UK will cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035 in what he called the most ambitious climate change target to help the country become a net-zero producer.

The new timetable, almost 15 years ahead of the UK's previous target, will require a fundamental restructuring of the energy supply.