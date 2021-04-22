News
Thursday
April 22
News
Armenia MOD issues statement on Azerbaijani presses trying to make Armenian army responsible for yesterday's shootings
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has responded to the news that Azerbaijani presses spread “about shootings of Armenian soldiers in the direction of Zangelan” in a statement.

“One needs to have an extremely bright imagination to ascribe the ‘allegation’ of firing gunshots in the direction of the positions of the peacekeeping mission of the Russian Federation (strategic ally of Armenia) to the Armed Forces of Armenia.

It’s more than clear that the Azerbaijani side is making a desperate attempt to make the Armenian side responsible for yesterday’s violation of the ceasefire regime on its part, particularly the gunshots fired in the direction of certain settlements of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Nevertheless, the Armed Forces of Artsakh and Armenia stay true to the trilateral agreement over maintenance of the ceasefire regime and urge the Azerbaijani military-political leadership to do the same,” the statement by the Ministry of Defense also reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
