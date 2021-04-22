News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia 1st President on PM's visit to Syunik Province
Armenia 1st President on PM's visit to Syunik Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

For me, the most disgusting episode of Pashinyan’s raid in Syunik Province was when Pashinyan barged into the apartment of a woman in Shurnukh village without permission last evening. This is what first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan declared as he touched upon the visit that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan paid to Syunik Province, as reported iLur.am.

“I wouldn’t like to see the Prime Minister of my country in a more humiliating situation, a situation in which the Prime Minister’s notion of the rights of citizens is unfortunately no different from the notion of a slave owner,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia opposition holding rally in support of detained residents of Syunik Province (LIVE)
Later, member of the...
 Meghri town mayor is being arrested, says ex-governor of Armenia’s Syunik Province
Also, Vahe Hakobyan announced about a rally in the capital Yerevan…
 Police buses heading from Yerevan to Syunik Province (PHOTOS)
PM Nikol Pashinyan, who on...
 Residents of Armenia's Shurnukh village egg PM's cars
PM Nikol Pashinyan, who on...
 Armenia ex-governor of Syunik Province: Nikol Pashinyan has instructed to detain me and my wife
Touching upon the statement that...
 Armenia ruling party MP refers to citizens of Syunik Province as gang
Asked what the Prime Minister meant...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos