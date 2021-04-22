Armenia 1st President on PM's visit to Syunik Province

For me, the most disgusting episode of Pashinyan’s raid in Syunik Province was when Pashinyan barged into the apartment of a woman in Shurnukh village without permission last evening. This is what first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan declared as he touched upon the visit that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan paid to Syunik Province, as reported iLur.am.
“I wouldn’t like to see the Prime Minister of my country in a more humiliating situation, a situation in which the Prime Minister’s notion of the rights of citizens is unfortunately no different from the notion of a slave owner,” he added.