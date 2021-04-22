Facebook to take into account user feedback on news feed

Facebook Inc is taking steps to include direct user reviews to organize their News Feed according to their preferences.
The News Feed, which contains messages from friends and businesses, is the first thing that users see when they open their account in a mobile app or visit a website.
The company conducts tests around the world to get more specific feedback from users about what they want to see, writes Facebook on its blog.
Facebook also said it will look at posts with a lot of angry reactions and ask users what content they want to see less.