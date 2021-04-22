News
News
Facebook to take into account user feedback on news feed
Facebook to take into account user feedback on news feed
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Facebook Inc is taking steps to include direct user reviews to organize their News Feed according to their preferences.

The News Feed, which contains messages from friends and businesses, is the first thing that users see when they open their account in a mobile app or visit a website.

The company conducts tests around the world to get more specific feedback from users about what they want to see, writes Facebook on its blog.

Facebook also said it will look at posts with a lot of angry reactions and ask users what content they want to see less.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
EU intends to limit use of artificial intelligence with high risk
With these rules, the EU is spearheading the development of new global regulations...
 Amazon Web Services and Google to create cloud services project in Israel
Amazon and Google beat Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM to tender for a four-phase project known as Nimbus...
 China to build a $ 3 billion super-tech center
The center will provide big data services to industries including the aerospace...
 Experts warn of attack on Facebook Messenger users in 84 countries
Group-IB warned Facebook about a large-scale attack...
 Britcoin: British authorities are exploring the possibility of creating a new digital currency
The Bank of England and the Treasury said they would appreciate the benefits of the central bank's digital currency...
 US and Japan to work together on 5G
The agreement to jointly develop 5G is the result of one of the previously agreed tasks...
