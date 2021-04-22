Lawyer: Resident of Armenia's Shurnukh village transferred to hospital, lungs are 40% infected

The resident of Shurnukh village was transferred to the hospital after being apprehended through tortures. This is what lawyer Robert Hayrapetyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“The resident started feeling very bad, and 40% of his lungs are infected.”

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed that this morning, at 7 a.m. red beret police officers apprehended resident of Shurnukh village Ararat Aghabekyan near the entrance to his house. Aghabekyan’s house was also transferred to the adversary, and he burned it with his own hands.

Today Aghabekyan was forcefully apprehended and taken to the Investigative Committee. Armenian News-NEWS.am received a video from his attorney Gaiane Papoyan. The video shows the citizen heavily breathing and asking to call the paramedics since he feels bad. Aghabekyan also says he has been lying in bed with pneumonia and a high body temperature for the past week and doesn’t have his medicine with him, adding that he was supposed to go to get tested for COVID-19 today.

The investigators paid heed to his attorney’s call and released him from the handcuffs. Aghabekyan is the brother of the head of Shurnukh village.