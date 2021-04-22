Armenia Supreme Judicial Council, justice minister discuss judiciary issues

Today the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia, under the leadership of the Council’s acting chairman Gagik Jhangiryan, received Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan, his deputy and advisor.
As reported the Media and Public Relations Service of the Supreme Judicial Council, the aim of the meeting was to discuss the course of implementation of the reforms in the justice sector, the current state of implementation of the Anti-Corruption Strategy, the current issues and challenges in the judiciary and the strategic benchmarks for making the implementation of justice effective.
The interlocutors exchanged views on judicial-legal reforms, effectiveness of justice, the introduction of electronic justice systems, the digitization of archives, the procedures for selection of judge candidates, the improvement of mechanisms for assessment of judges, alternative mechanisms for settlement of disputes, etc.
At the end of the meeting, they reached an agreement to continue such discussions in order to provide legislative and practical solutions to the earmarked problems promptly and effectively.