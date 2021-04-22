Armenia opposition holding rally in support of detained residents of Syunik Province (LIVE)

The opposition is holding a rally near the statue of Aram Manukyan in Yerevan. Near the Investigative Committee today, former governor of Syunik Province Vahe Hakobyan declared that the authorities are illegally detaining Mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan and added the following: “Today at 6:30 p.m. we are holding a rally near the statue of Aram Manukyan where we will decide on our future actions.”
Later, member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan also stated the following: “With every action, the incumbent authorities are proving that their existence contradicts the vital interests of Armenia, and so, every citizen concerned about the future of Armenia must stand with the residents of Syunik Province and the homeland.”
Yesterday, Nikol Pashinyan, who had secretly left for Syunik Province, was greeted with swear words and offensive remarks by the residents of various cities of the province. They were also demanding that he leave.
The residents of Kajaran shut down the road leading to the entrance to the city, and Pashinyan wasn’t allowed to enter the city at all. Pashinyan was accompanied by a large number of policemen and officers of the National Security Service.
Later, it became clear that a criminal case had been launched and that several citizens had been apprehended, including the mayor of Meghri.