Armenia President applies to Constitutional Court

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hasn’t signed the package of the Law on Higher Education and Science and related laws and has addressed the Constitutional Court, as reported the press office of the President of Armenia.
Sarkissian has also issued a statement on this. The statement reads as follows: “On April 2, 2021, the National Assembly submitted to the President of Armenia the package of the Law on Higher Education and Science and related laws for signature.
The President discussed the Law with the administration of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, academicians, representatives of universities, academic and educational sectors and non-governmental organizations and listened to their opinions and observations.
Based on the rational attached to the Law, the main purpose of the Law is to increase effectiveness of management of the systems of education and science, but it is necessary to emphasize that the Law does not have a systemic nature.
To adopt such a law, it is first and foremost necessary to have a specific vision for the development of science and education, a strategy and a plan for development, but this Law doesn’t fully reflect the modern trends for development of science and education.
At the same time, the studies and expert opinions of the Staff of the President on the Law have led to the conclusion that certain provisions of the Law are problematic from the perspective of constitutionality.
Taking into account the aforementioned, the President hasn’t signed the Law and has applied to the Constitutional Court with the request to determine compliance of the Law with the Constitution.”