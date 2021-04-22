Venice Commission gives opinion on draft Electoral Code of Armenia

Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan today informed that the Venice Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR have given their joint opinion on the draft of the Electoral Code of Armenia and haven’t recorded any problem with the holding of snap elections in accordance with the amendments made to the Electoral Code of Armenia.

“In the opinion, considering the package of amendments to the Electoral Code adopted by the parliament on April 1, 2021 that abolishes the rating system (lists of district candidates), they stated that, in the sense that most of the political forces and civil society representatives widely supported the amendments and taking into consideration the fact that this doesn’t change the electoral system in essence and simplifies it, no problem was recorded with respect to the holding of snap elections under those amendments,” he said.

The justice minister added that the authorities will more thoroughly touch upon the opinion of the Venice Commission and the positive changes recorded by the latter soon.