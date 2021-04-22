Armenia 2nd President's attorneys aware of Prosecutor General's Office actions, appeal court's decision as well

The attorneys of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan are aware of the appeal filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office and have also appealed the decision of the first instance court. This is what attorney Hayk Alumyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“I’m aware that the prosecution appealed the decision that Judge Anna Danibekyan took on April 6, 2021. We have also appealed the decision with respect to the pre-trial measure. I would like to remind that we petitioned to change the pre-trial measure or reduce the amount of pledge,” Alumyan stated.

The decision on terminating criminal prosecution against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, as well as the other accused (ex-Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov, former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan) under Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code (overthrow of the constitutional order) was taken because the Constitutional Court had declared the particular article unconstitutional and annulled it.