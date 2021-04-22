Armenia Security Council Secretary: Issues related to unblocking of roads still under consideration

The strategy that we developed in 2020 underwent trials. Overall, a lot has changed in the post-war period, but a lot has remained the same. The strategy remains current. This is what Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told reporters today after his meeting with deputies of the My Step faction of the National Assembly.
“If we’re going to elections, it wouldn’t be appropriate to develop a new strategy,” he said.
Touching upon the unblocking of roads, Grigoryan said the following: “The issues related to unblocking of roads are still under consideration. When substantive discussions are held, security issues will be primary. The primary issue of our concern is security. Even when economic issues are discussed, security is unequivocally on the agenda.”