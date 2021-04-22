News
Thursday
April 22
Police and protesters clash, situation tense in front of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office (LIVE)
Police and protesters clash, situation tense in front of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office (LIVE)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


A little while ago, police and participants of the protest clashed in front of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia. Protesters threw eggs at the building, after which police started apprehending participants of the protest.

The situation is currently tense.

The protesters demand the release of the heads of several communities of Syunik Province and insist that the heads of communities were illegally detained.

Yesterday, Nikol Pashinyan, who had secretly left for Syunik Province, was greeted with swear words and offensive remarks by the residents of various cities of the province. They were also demanding that he leave.

The residents of Kajaran shut down the road leading to the entrance to the city, and Pashinyan wasn’t allowed to enter the city at all. Pashinyan was accompanied by a large number of policemen and officers of the National Security Service.

Later, it became clear that a criminal case had been launched and that several citizens had been apprehended, including the mayor of Meghri.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
