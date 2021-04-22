Armenian police officer starts feeling bad in front of Prosecutor General's Office

An Armenian police officer started feeling bad during the protest taking place in front of the Prosecutor General’s Office. Currently, citizens and other police officers are trying to provide first aid.
A little while ago, the protesters and policemen clashed after the protesters threw eggs at the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the police officers having enclosed the entrance were hit by some of those eggs.
The participants of the protest demand the release of the heads of several communities of Syunik Province and insist that the heads of communities were illegally detained.