News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenian police officer starts feeling bad in front of Prosecutor General's Office
Armenian police officer starts feeling bad in front of Prosecutor General's Office
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


An Armenian police officer started feeling bad during the protest taking place in front of the Prosecutor General’s Office. Currently, citizens and other police officers are trying to provide first aid.

A little while ago, the protesters and policemen clashed after the protesters threw eggs at the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the police officers having enclosed the entrance were hit by some of those eggs.

The participants of the protest demand the release of the heads of several communities of Syunik Province and insist that the heads of communities were illegally detained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Demonstration in front of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office ends
Human rights activist Ruben Melikyan posted...
 Armenia police forcefully apprehend citizens in front of Prosecutor General's Office, including woman
The protesters demand the...
 Police and protesters clash, situation tense in front of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office (LIVE)
The residents of Kajaran shut down...
 Protesters throw eggs at building of Armenia's Prosecutor General's Office, situation gets tense
The protesters demand...
 Participants of Armenia opposition's rally march towards Prosecutor General's Office
The participants of the rally, along with...
 Armenia opposition holding rally in support of detained residents of Syunik Province
Later, member of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos