ARF-D Armenia member: Lawfulness of detention of Meghri mayor challenged in court, session to be held tomorrow

The lawfulness of the detention of Mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan has been challenged in court. This is what member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan declared in front of the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office today, adding that the court hearing has been scheduled for tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at the court of general jurisdiction in Yerevan.
Several citizens held a protest in support of the residents of Syunik Province in front of the Prosecutor General’s Office today with the demand for the release of the heads of several communities of Syunik Province and insisted that they were detained illegally.
Yesterday, Nikol Pashinyan, who had secretly left for Syunik Province, was greeted with swear words and offensive remarks by the residents of various cities of the province. They were also demanding that he leave.
The residents of Kajaran shut down the road leading to the entrance to the city, and Pashinyan wasn’t allowed to enter the city at all. Pashinyan was accompanied by a large number of policemen and officers of the National Security Service.
Later, it became clear that a criminal case had been launched and that several citizens had been apprehended, including the mayor of Meghri.