Greece FM: Turkey doesn't accept international community rules

Turkey doesn't accept international rules when it comes to exploratory drilling for gas in the eastern Mediterranean, Greece's foreign minister has told Euronews.
"We would like to move our relations forward," Nikos Dendias told Euronews. "But we have a problem: in order to solve an exercise [problem], we have to abide by the same rules.
"And the rules in the international community [are] crystal clear. If we move with the same rules, we will solve this exercise [problem].
"But what's happening with Turkey is that Turkey does not accept those rules."
"Turkey should accept and abide by international law and accept and abide by the Convention on [the] Law of the Sea.
"On issues of international law, there cannot be many opinions. Something is legal or illegal. Something abides with international law [or] does not abide with international."
Dendias was speaking a week after his meeting in Ankara with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.
The press conference that followed the encounter descended into a heated exchange of accusations.
Dendias, speaking on Thursday, said the meeting did not reflect a new deterioration in relations, although he admitted the combative tone was "not something that I wanted to happen."
"This open exchange with my friend Mevlut Cavusoglu was an exchange that set the record straight," Dendias said.