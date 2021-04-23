Dozens injured in clashes in East Jerusalem

Armenia nature protection, subsoil inspectorate has new chief

715 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ bodies continues Friday

Armenian churches’ bells to ring Friday night in memory of Genocide victims

France delegation led by Senate speaker to arrive in Armenia

US not ruling out new sanctions on Russia over Navalny

Alexis Ohanian finds out what he is called on internet

Newspaper: Syunik Province communities’ leaders are detained directly on Armenia PM's order

Newspaper: Pashinyan negotiating with parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party

Greece FM: Turkey doesn't accept international community rules

Armenia village head is released, says attorney

Turkey checks cryptocurrency exchange for possible $ 2 billion fraud

Armenia 2nd President's attorneys aware of Prosecutor General's Office actions, appeal court's decision as well

Armenia Ombudsman on protest held in front of Prosecutor General's Office

Yerevan citizen's suicide attempt prevented

Scientists synthesize natural compound effective against cancer

Atletico Madrid beat Huesca

ARF-D member: Cameraman working for Yerkir Media TV received serious injury after police actions

ARF-D member provides first aid to police officer who started feeling bad during clashes in Yerevan

Bundesliga to declare strict quarantine on May 3

Armenia Security Council Secretary: Issues related to unblocking of roads still under consideration

Armenian police apprehend 14 participants of protest in front of Prosecutor General's Office

Police apprehend son of ex-chief of Armenian army's General Staff Yuri Khachaturov

Demonstration in front of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office ends

Armenia police forcefully apprehend citizens in front of Prosecutor General's Office, including woman

ARF-D Armenia member: Lawfulness of detention of Meghri mayor challenged in court, session to be held tomorrow

Armenian police officer starts feeling bad in front of Prosecutor General's Office

Facebook to take into account user feedback on news feed

Police and protesters clash, situation tense in front of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office

Protesters throw eggs at building of Armenia's Prosecutor General's Office, situation gets tense

Boris Johnson: Climate change isn't 'bunny hugging'

Armenia National Security Service Border Guard Troops' 44 servicemen posthumously awarded

Venice Commission gives opinion on draft Electoral Code of Armenia

IRGC talks neutralization of two terrorists in western province of Kordestan

Participants of Armenia opposition's rally march towards Prosecutor General's Office

Nantes sign 3-year deal with 19-year-old Armenian footballer

Armenia MOD issues statement on Azerbaijani presses trying to make Armenian army responsible for yesterday's shootings

Armenia President applies to Constitutional Court

50 Cent to star in crime thriller 'Free Agents'

Russian MFA Spokesperson on opening of so-called 'war trophy park' in Baku

Azerbaijan violates Karabakh ceasefire, about 50 people forcibly detained in Armenia, Apr. 22 digest

UEFA might dismiss Real Madrid and Juventus from Champions League

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council, justice minister discuss judiciary issues

Armenia opposition holding rally in support of detained residents of Syunik Province

Armenia 1st President on PM's visit to Syunik Province

Lawyer: Resident of Armenia's Shurnukh village transferred to hospital, lungs are 40% infected

Biden calls for collective action to tackle climate change

Prospect of Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide collapses Turkey national currency

Lewandowski says when he plans to end career

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office appeals court decision to terminate ex-President Kocharyan criminal prosecution

Bali: Missing submarine has oxygen left for 2 days

Dollar fairly stable Armenia

Armenia economy minister: 1.2mn tourists expected in 2021

Carla Suarez-Navarro wins battle against cancer

Armenia constitutional expert: PM's visit to Syunik Province coincided with Aliyev's statement on Zangezur

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader meets with Russia Ambassador

Italian national squad shares its new kit

British counterintelligence MI5 creates Instagram account

Meghan Markle and Archie speak with the Queen before Prince Philip's funeral

Video released showing how brother of head of Armenia's Shurnukh village is taken to Investigative Committee

Expenses due to martial law shall be presented at closed session of parliament, says Armenia PM

Ronaldo to Hamilton: Bro not like me but you look good

His Holiness Karekin II receives Lebanon's youth and sport minister Vartine Ohanian

Armenia government approves 2020 budget execution, national debt reaches 63.5% of GDP

US Ambassador emphasizes partnerships with Armenia during trip to Syunik Province

Mayor of Armenia's Kapan: Gunshots were heard for nearly an hour yesterday

Aguero to be transferred to Barcelona only if Messi stays at club

Economy minister: Armenia to record 7-7.5% economic growth for month of March

Armenia to provide AMD 10bn to Artsakh every year for 10 years

Scott Rudin stepping back from film projects over abuse allegations

Russia Ambassador discusses situation in Armenia with leaders of extra-parliamentary forces

President expresses gratitude for recognition, condemnation of Armenian Genocide

European Commission intends to sue AstraZeneca

Roma squad list for clash against Atalanta

Meghri town mayor is being arrested, says ex-governor of Armenia’s Syunik Province

Turkey imposing 3-day curfew

NGO asks Georgia president to recognize Armenian Genocide

Fonseca: Mkhitaryan and Veretout are not fully fit, but their recovery is going well

Canadian MP calls on authorities to support Armenian prisoners of war

Jen Psaki on Armenian Genocide issue: I expect we will have more to say about Remembrance Day on Saturday

Cell transplant could be key to glaucoma treatment

US lawmakers urge Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide

Karabakh MFA: Adversary’s aggressive actions are aimed at torpedoing Russia peacekeeping mission

In LA April is declared as Armenian History Month

On what criminal case is Meghri mayor at Investigative Committee of Armenia?

Irina Yolyan says there is still no news about her fellow deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris

Those apprehended in Syunik Province are at Investigative Committee of Armenia

Ronda Rousey is expecting a baby

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

PACE Monitoring Committee calls on Azerbaijan to release all Armenian POWs immediately

Armenia Syunik Province ex-governor: Authorities' goal is to overturn the elections they announced

Armenia PM: We have record number of registered jobs in March

Chrissy Teigen speaks on how Kim Kardashian feels after divorce

Armenia Police: 8 people apprehended outside government building

Artsakh Defense Army: Inimical side now fires at military positions, peaceful settlements

Thomas Bach suggests changing Olympics motto

Political scientist: There are 2 versions of Armenian Genocide anniversary message on Biden's desk

Scientists figure out mechanism of brain damage by COVID-19

Insider shares details of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's break-up