Armenia citizen wounded after standing on mine while collecting asparaguses on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Shamshyan.com reports that there was an emergency in the border zone of Armenia’s Tavush Province a few days ago.
On April 16 at around 9:30 a.m. Ijevan Medical Center called the police division in Ijevan and reported that a citizen had been checked into the medical center with the diagnosis "amputation of lower third of right leg".
Police found out that the wounded citizen is resident of Azatamut village of Tavush Province, 59-year-old Nodar Mirzoyan, who was wounded after a mine exploded while he was gathering “asparaguses” on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border (in the fields of the administrative territory of Kayanavan village).
According to the website, the materials prepared by the police division have been transferred to Ijevan division of the Military Police of Armenia.