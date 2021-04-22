Fact of Armenian Genocide should be decided by court, UN says

The UN believes that the fact of genocide must be decided by the relevant court. The statement came from Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, at a briefing Thursday, commenting on US plans to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century.
In terms of the position of the UN, the fact of the genocide should be decided by the relevant court instance, Dujarric said.
Dujarric added that he would not comment on or assess the events in the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century, as they took place before the creation of the UN.