News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 23
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Fact of Armenian Genocide should be decided by court, UN says
Fact of Armenian Genocide should be decided by court, UN says
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The UN believes that the fact of genocide must be decided by the relevant court. The statement came from Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, at a briefing Thursday, commenting on US plans to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century.

In terms of the position of the UN, the fact of the genocide should be decided by the relevant court instance, Dujarric said.

Dujarric added that he would not comment on or assess the events in the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century, as they took place before the creation of the UN.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Torch-lit march dedicated to Armenian Genocide victims kicks off at Freedom Square in Yerevan (LIVE)
As in previous years, torch-lit marches...
 Deputy PM to ambassador: US position on Armenian Genocide recognition is essential
Tigran Avinyan on Friday received Lynne Tracy…
 Central American Parliament president-led delegation arrives in Armenia
At the invitation of National Assembly speaker...
 Biden to hold talks with Turkey’s Erdogan ahead of expected US recognition of Armenian Genocide?
The US president, however, has not yet responded positively to Turkey's request for a telephone conversation…
 Cyprus MP: Biden's recognition of Armenian Genocide will be historic
“This would be the vindication of our struggles over so many years for recognition, of the tragic events which occurred in 1915 and 1923,” Vartkes Mahdessian said…
 Senator Menendez: No US administration should ever deny Armenian Genocide
The lawmaker has welcomed the reports that President Joe Biden will officially recognize this tragedy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos