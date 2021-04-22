ARF-D member provides first aid to police officer who started feeling bad during clashes in Yerevan

We demanded a meeting with the Prosecutor General so that he could explain why people were detained and why the Prosecutor General’s Office hasn’t responded to the unlawful actions that the Prime Minister has instructed the law-enforcement authorities to commit. This is what member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Artur Khachatryan told reporters near the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office, adding that he and the other members of the political party have come to the building to not allow the repetition of the provocation.

Khachatryan also said member of the political party Taron Tonoyan showed first aid to the police officer who had started feeling bad during the clashes.

Police and protesters clashed near the Prosecutor General’s Office, after which 14 protesters were apprehended and taken to the local police station.